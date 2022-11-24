CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Jason Myers wasn’t just a television station meteorologist — he was a father of four that graduated from North Carolina State University and married his childhood friend.

For more than 19 years, Myers was a certified Chief Meteorologist after graduating from NC State with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology with a concentration in Communication.

CBS 17 obtained Myers’ former resume that also showed his lifetime accomplishments, such as an American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Dream Home Giveaway’s Spokesman.

Myers, along with pilot Chip Tayag, fatally crashed along Interstate 77 in Charlotte on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around noon on Tuesday and kept at least one lane shut down until mid-morning the next day, CBS 17 previously reported.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Myers was raised in North Carolina’s Union and Catawba counties. He also worked in Raleigh, for the Federal Aviation Administration from 2003-04 for the National Weather Service and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Myers was a certified weather observer for the National Weather Service, observed and transmitted hourly METAR, or observations of current surface weather reports, for RDU and alerted Control Tower/pilots of impending severe weather.

After his time in Raleigh, Myers took his talents to Texas, Virginia and Kentucky before heading to Charlotte.

Myers grew up in Charlotte, where he met his now-wife Jillian, and the two eventually had four children, multiple sources confirmed.

“Jason Myers — I could go on and on. He would bound through this newsroom with incredible energy and smiles and just cared about everybody here,” WBTV anchor Jamie Boll told the AP.

Boll also said he had seen Tayag at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning as he was preparing to pick up Myers for their assignment that day, the AP reported.

“Those smiles you see…those are two people,” Boll said from the anchor desk during a live newscast.

A GoFundMe page has been created by Myers’ brother-in-law to help with funeral and memorial expenses.

The GoFundMe page says Myers’ visitation will be held Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church in Matthews. A funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Editor’s Note: The Associated Press contributed the quotes in this article.