Father of murdered NC college student heads to suspect’s extradition hearing in Tennessee

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Ricardo Delgado will be making the trip to Tennessee for the extradition hearing of the man accused of killing his daughter, Gianna Rose Delgado.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death, and tampering with a corpse.

Officers were called to Pallas Way on June 21 to check on Gianna after getting information that Delgado was assaulted.

Following an investigation, Cadogan was identified as the suspect.

According to friends and family, Cadogan and Gianna’s relationship had recently ended. She was heading back to Wilmington for summer break after working Father’s Day weekend.

Her father says she had expressed concern about Cadogan’s attitude toward her but never indicated that things had gotten physical.

According to the Carter County, Tennessee, court documents, Cadogan contacted a friend in Tennessee, admitting he strangled Delgado to death during an argument and needed help with disposing of Delgado’s body and car.

Delgado says that Cadogan had cut off Gianna’s long hair in an attempt to diminish her beauty. “He wanted to degrade her when he could. He knew he couldn’t do that while she was breathing, that’s for sure.”

The friend went to the Kingsport Police Department to report a homicide. Cadogan was found, and the car was searched. Delgado’s body was found inside the car.

His extradition hearing is June 28 at 9 a.m. Ricardo Delgado will be in attendance.

“This doesn’t have to happen. The signs are there.”

The National Domestic Violence hot-line is 1-800-799-7233.