GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A father and son were arrested on Thursday after shots were fired at deputies during a search for narcotics in a home, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies served a narcotics-related search warrant at Perga Court in Greensboro. Deputies identified themselves as law enforcement officers before, during and after entering the

home.

Inside the home, deputies were confronted by 20-year-old Amarion Jequan Mann, who was

armed with a rifle.

Amarion fired shots at the deputies who returned fire. Neither the deputies nor Amarion were hurt.

Amarion and his father, 39-year-old Jequan Shontroy Mann, were taken into custody.

An investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigation was not requested since the suspects and deputies were not injured by gunfire.

Instead, Sheriff Danny Rogers initiated criminal and internal administrative investigations of the incident, as is the sheriff’s office protocol.

Amarion was charged with:

Two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

He is currently being held at the Greensboro Detention Center under a $252,500 secured bond.

Jequan was charged with:

Two counts of trafficking in cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Possession of a firearm by a felon

He is currently being held at the Greensboro Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.