TRINITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say a Fayetteville man was involved in a deadly crash Thursday morning in Randolph County.

At about 2:03 a.m., troopers say they responded to a report of a crash on I-85 near Trinity Road.

They say 22-year-old Kevin William Santos Romero, of Fayetteville, was traveling north in a Volvo tractor-trailer when he drove off the roadway to the left, hit the Trinity Road bridge and overturned.

The truck came to rest in the center lane of northbound I-85, according to reports.

Troopers say 30-year-old Amity Alyssa Plunkett, of Greensboro, was unable to avoid hitting the truck as it entered the lane in front of him and hit his car.

Plunkett died at the scene, according to NCHP.

Reports say Romero was uninjured and was able to safely pull off to the shoulder of the roadway after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Troopers said I-85 northbound near Trinity Road was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation.

They cleared the scene at 6:05 a.m. on Thursday.