FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was sentenced for gun and drug charges in federal court on Tuesday, according to officials.

Lamarious Brown, 25, was arrested and charged in 2018 after police were patrolling “the parking lot of the Pool Palace club” on Bragg Blvd.

Officers previously said that they saw an “AR style rifle on the rear floorboard of [a] vehicle” and waited to see who came to the car.

After Brown approached the car, police said they “approached Brown to talk to him, he ran away from the officers, but was apprehended shortly thereafter.”

Brown was sentenced to 90 months imprisonment to be followed by 60 months of supervised release.