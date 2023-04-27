WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the shoulder during a large gathering in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Police say that on Wednesday evening, they were called about a shooting on Patterson Avenue. When they got to the scene, they found a large gathering at the event center, around 500-700 people. They were able to find the victim, a 21-year-old man from Fayetteville, on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a gunshot to the shoulder and is expected to survive.

While investigating, police identified a silver Ford Mustang convertible as possibly belonging to the suspect, and the vehicle was located on Butterfield Drive in Winston-Salem. The occupants of the car were detained and interviewed, and two people were arrested.

Shamarion Porter, 19, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and carrying a concealed weapon. Dante Wyse, 21, was charged with accessory to assault with a deadly weapon.

Bonds have not been set for either men.