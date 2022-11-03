RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men accused of attempted murder in Robeson County have also been charged with breaking and entering in Harnett and Johnston counties.

Drayton Charles Bauer, 20 and Brandon Hatler, 23, are each charged with attempted murder when deputies were shot at during a vehicle pursuit in the early morning of Oct. 31, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had been responding to multiple alarms from businesses in Robeson County when they attempted to stop the suspects’ vehicle that matched the description of the one involved in the burglaries. They discontinued the pursuit because of reckless driving by the suspects, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bauer and Hatler, who were arrested Wednesday at a home in Fayetteville, were charged by Robeson County authorities with:

Two counts each of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm,

Eight counts of felony conspiracy

Two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle

Three counts of safecracking

Five counts of breaking and entering

Attempted breaking-and-entering

Four counts of larceny after breaking and entering and

Injury to personal property.

Bauer is also charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.

They were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under $2 million secured bonds.

On Thursday, Harnett and Sampson County Sheriff’s Offices said the pair had been charged in connection with break-ins that happened at multiple businesses in each of those counties on Oct. 28 and 29.

During their investigations, the sheriff’s offices said they discovered that the men were connected to other break-ins not only in Robeson, but also Harnett, Johnston and Cumberland counties.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday that the men were linked to five business break-ins there.

This has been a multi-agency investigation involving the aforementioned counties’ sheriff’s offices along with Fayetteville Police Department, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation