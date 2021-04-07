Fayetteville native named next NCSHP commander, Gov. Cooper announces

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper named a Fayetteville native as the new patrol commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, according to an announcement made Wednesday.

Maj. Freddy L. Johnson Jr. was named the next commander. Johnson is from Fayetteville and a graduate of Fayetteville State University. He graduated from Highway Patrol Basic School as an honor graduate in 1996 and began his career in Lumberton. He served the majority of his career in Robeson and Cumberland counties.

“Being chosen to lead such a great organization with such great people is an incredible honor,” Johnson said in a news release. “I will do all I can to support the men and women of the patrol while continuing to build stronger partnerships with the communities we serve across this great state. Together, we can all make our communities safer places to travel, live and work.”

Johnson was promoted to captain in 2013 and major in 2017. In 2019, he graduated from the FBI National Academy program. He also went through North Carolina State’s Administrative Officer management program in 2006.