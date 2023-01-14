DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced the arrests of three people after they allegedly caused a deadly crash after a chase in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.

Deputies said the incident happened as they investigated an open house party at a rental home in a Davenport, Florida neighborhood.

Sheriff Grady Judd said over 150 people, including minors, were at a party for someone that was moving to Iowa. The sheriff’s office said the party spilled out into the street and neighboring yards.

As deputies cleared a way to get an intoxicated party-goer medical help, a lieutenant approached several people in a Range Rover to get them to move.

“They won’t roll down the windows,” Judd said. “They won’t communicate. They immediately resist him.”

The sheriff said his lieutenant noticed that the Range Rover had a temporary tag that expired in May 2022, leading him to believe it was stolen.

When the deputy tried to take a picture of the tag number, the SUV sideswiped the deputy’s patrol truck and drove off, Judd said. The lieutenant did not pursue the suspects.

Other deputies found the suspect’s vehicle parked at a 7-Eleven, where it drove off again.

According to deputies, the chase headed into Osceola County, Florida, but stopped when the SUV ran a four-way stop on Marigold Avenue and Peabody Road in Kissimmee, Florida at around 1:52 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the stolen SUV crashed into a Honda Civic, killing its driver. The victim was described as a 27-year-old man from Kissimmee.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects tried to run away from the scene of the crash, but three of them were caught. Authorities are still searching for a possible fourth occupant from the vehicle, according to troopers.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified the three suspects as Jarquez Malique Page, 23, Angel Burgos Rosello, 31 – both from Fayetteville – and Alaric Shango McFarlane, 20, of Kissimmie.

At least one assault rifle was found in the stolen vehicle, deputies said. Officials said they are still working to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crimes surrounding the crash while the Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigation of the crash itself.

In addition to the three arrests, deputies arrested Dovensky Delpe, 21, who rented the house, Mayra Tirado, 18, who allegedly battered a deputy while authorities broke up the party and a teenager who was charged with open house party.

All of the suspects who were arrested in the incident have criminal records, according to PCSO.