FBI agent kills North Carolina slaying suspect in Alabama

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An FBI agent in Alabama shot and killed a man who was a suspect in a killing in North Carolina, authorities said.
Special Agent James Jewell told a news conference that Tobby Wiggins was fatally wounded during a confrontation Wednesday night in Atmore, about 50 miles northeast of Mobile.
News outlets reported the shooting followed a standoff at a mobile home in the south Alabama town, but authorities did not release any details about what happened.
Jewell, who oversees the FBI office in Mobile, described Wiggins as a federal fugitive who was wanted on murder charges in a Friday slaying in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Federal officials will investigate the shooting.
