FBI agent kills North Carolina slaying suspect in Alabama

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An FBI agent in Alabama shot and killed a man who was a suspect in a killing in North Carolina, authorities said.

Special Agent James Jewell told a news conference that Tobby Wiggins was fatally wounded during a confrontation Wednesday night in Atmore, about 50 miles northeast of Mobile.

News outlets reported the shooting followed a standoff at a mobile home in the south Alabama town, but authorities did not release any details about what happened.

Jewell, who oversees the FBI office in Mobile, described Wiggins as a federal fugitive who was wanted on murder charges in a Friday slaying in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Federal officials will investigate the shooting.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories