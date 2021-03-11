FBI arrests suspect in months-long investigation into meth trafficking in southeast NC

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The FBI arrested a 36-year-old man following a months-long investigation into methamphetamine and weapons in Bladen County, the sheriff’s office said.

Michael Joseph Reinhart of Bladenboro was taken into custody by FBI agents and members of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Reinhart had been indicted on federal charges of distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, the sheriff’s office said.

He was transported to the Bladen County Detention Center where he appeared before a federal judge in Wilmington via teleconference.

“We cannot say enough about our relationship with the FBI and the good work we have been able to produce on the drug trafficking problem in Bladen County,” Said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “We anticipate more arrests in the near future.”

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Reinhart was released because he is a paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair.