FBI helps track down missing NC girl at a house in Georgia

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) – The Currituck County sheriff says a 13-year-old girl missing since Saturday has been found in Georgia.

The sheriff’s office, with assistance from the FBI, found Faith Pellini at a home in Spalding County, Georgia, which is south of Atlanta.

Authorities found her around 4:30 p.m. Monday more than 600 miles from Moyock.

Faith Pellini in a photo from the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office

She is safe and appears to be in good physical health, officials said.

“We have been working non-stop over the past 48 hours to find Faith. I cannot put into words what it means to be able to bring her home safely. Our law enforcement partners immediately responded to help us and our community has been a key part of this investigative team. Because of their tireless work, Faith will start the new year off where she belongs, at home with her loving family,” Currituck County Sheriff Matt Beickert wrote in an email.

The sheriff said they would “not go into specifics” about how Faith was found.

“At this time, Faith’s family asks for privacy as the welcome home their precious daughter,” Beickert wrote.

Pellini vanished after she was last seen walking on Tulls Creek Road heading toward Moyock Elementary School by the Sawyertown intersection around 5 p.m. Saturday.

“This is a beautiful girl with her entire life in front of her,” said Scott Neal, Pellini’s pastor at Forest Park Church in Elizabeth City, Monday before Pellini was found.

Earlier on Monday, her family said they don’t believe she left on her own.

“Somehow, more than likely, she developed some kind of relationship online with someone who has lured her away,” Neal said.

