FBI highlights kidnapped NC teen's shoes in search for leads

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) - Authorities in North Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for shoes belonging to a missing 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped earlier this month.

The FBI said Saturday Hania Aguilar owned distinctive shoes that her kidnapper could have tried to get rid of. The shoes are white Adidas sneakers with colorful stitching on the back heel.

Aguilar was kidnapped Nov. 5 from a mobile home park. Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside to start a relative's SUV to prepare to leave for the school bus stop.

Police say a man then forced her into an SUV and drove off.

The FBI also said in a statement that it needs video from Robeson County as it tries to determine the exact movements of the SUV stolen from the mobile home park where Aguilar was kidnapped.

Officials said they are trying to "narrow down exactly when and how the stolen SUV got from Rosewood Mobile Home Park to where it was found on Quincey Drive."

The FBI said the agency needs any video from Robeson County, specifically along Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road and any side street

The SUV was found in Lumberton, several miles from the mobile home park.