FBI joins NC search for missing 6-year-old boy who vanished near lake

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI has joined the search for a 6-year-old boy with autism who went missing at a park in Gastonia Saturday afternoon.

Gastonia Police have provided a missing child poster with a new tip line number in the search for missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch, who disappeared Saturday at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia. The new tip line number is 704-869-1075.

Maddox was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with writing “I am the man” and black shorts with white stripes.

Officials say he is autistic and nonverbal.

More than 24 agencies have joined the search including the FBI who says they are looking at every possibility, including abduction.

The FBI has a team that is highly specialized in searching for missing children. That team arrived at the scene off of Highway 321 Sunday.

The Gastonia Police Chief is asking people that live around the area of Rankin Lake Park to check their homes and property, including sheds and garages.

Efforts continued through Saturday night and into Sunday morning as an entire community has searched for Ritch. The park was closed to the public on Sunday while crews searched.

Units were sent out on foot with search dogs and drones were used to continue the efforts overnight.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and search and rescue teams from local, state and federal agencies are currently involved in the search.

Search efforts Sunday included re-tracing steps on foot and canvassing local houses and nearby businesses to see if anyone reports seeing the child during this time.

Ritch disappeared while he was at the with his father and another adult.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.

Gastonia City Fire, Gaston County EMS, Gastonia City Police and Charlotte Fire Department were all on scene helping in the search Saturday night.

An AMBER Alert has not been issued because police say the case does not fit the criteria as there is no known abduction as of Saturday night.

If you have information call 704-866-3300.