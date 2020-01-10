FBI looking for ‘Bad Wig Bandit’ suspected in multiple NC bank robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The FBI is looking for someone who they are calling the “Bad Wig Bandit” suspected to have robbed three banks in North Carolina in the past three weeks.

The FBI says the same suspect is believed to have robbed all three banks in the Charlotte-Metro area in the last three weeks. In each robbery, the suspect wore a different wig.

He is described as a black male with a medium build, believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

The three incidents happened at banks in Huntersville, Belmont and Gastonia.

On Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, an unknown suspect robbed the BB&T Bank located on Northcross Drive in Huntersville. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank in an unknown direction.

On Tuesday, the FBI says the same suspect robbed the New Horizon Bank on Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont.

Nearly five hours later, the FBI says the same suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on Cox Road in Gastonia.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI is assisting the Huntersville Police Department, the Belmont Police Department and the Gastonia Police Department with this investigation.

