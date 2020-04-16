FBI offering $10,000 reward for fugitive indicted in New York murder who may be in North Carolina

WALLKILL, N.Y. (WNCN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for a murder in New York. Investigators believe he could be in North Carolina, an FBI spokesperson said.
In December, Jamaad Murphy was indicted for second-degree murder in Orange County, New York. The indictment is connected to the shooting death of Matthew Napoleoni, the FBI said in a news release.
Murphy is considered armed and dangerous, the release said.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Murphy’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.
