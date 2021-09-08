FBI searching for Charlotte murder suspect who may be in NC, SC, or Virginia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — The FBI is searching for a violent suspect who may be in South Carolina.

Malek Anthony Moore is wanted for first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree burglary in connection with an investigation in Charlotte, according to the FBI. He’s also believed to be involved in multiple other violent crimes since Sept. 2.

Moore may be in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, or surrounding states, according to the FBI. He may travel by public transportation or railways.

Moore was last seen wearing a black top with gray pants and a du-rag, according to the FBI. He no longer has the black jacket. He has a scar on his hand, a tattoo of three circles on his shoulder, teardrops on his left and right cheek, and a left ear piercing.

(Courtesy: FBI)

He’s 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the FBI. Moore is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.