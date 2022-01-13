FBI seeks info after man’s body found on Blue Ridge Parkway in NC

Josue Calderon, left, was last seen riding in this 2018 silver Chevy Equinox from Rhode Island to North Carolina in October 2021 (FBI).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rhode Island man’s body was found near Blowing Rock in October, and both the FBI and National Park Service are asking for the public’s help in developing a timeline for how it got there.

According to the Bureau’s Homicide Investigation, 33-year-old Josue Calderon was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway near mile marker 290 in Blowing Rock on Oct. 9.

So far, agents have determined Calderon was traveling with two other men in a 2018 Chevy Equinox with Florida plate KBY E67. However, the other men have not been identified at this time.

The FBI and National Park Service said the passengers likely traveled from Rhode Island through Raleigh before advancing to Blowing Rock.

Investigators are asking the public to contact the FBI unit in Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or the National Park Service tip line at 1-888-653-0009 if anyone saw Calderon or the Chevy SUV on Oct. 6 or 7.

Investigators did not release a cause in Calderon’s death at this time.