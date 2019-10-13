FBI worker’s death in NC mountains is called ‘suspicious’

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. (WHNT/CNN Newsource) — There were tense moments last weekend in the Nantahala National Forest of North Carolina as authorities were alerted to a possible drowning.

“He said ‘I tried to call for help.’ His wife has fallen in the water and he couldn’t get her out,” a caller said on 911.

When Graham County deputies arrived they found Huntsville FBI employee Kathleen Miller dead Oct 7.

Officials have released few details about what happened to Miller — but note that her death is suspicious.

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office confirms a multi-agency criminal investigation is underway.

WHNT-TV spoke with several of Miller’s neighbors in Owens Crossroads.

None wanted to be publicly identified due to the current circumstances and investigation.

Neighbors say Miller generally kept to herself.

“Every time we saw her.. you know, going down the driveway she’d wave and… probably saw her like once a month,” one neighbor said.

But when they did see her, she was friendly.

“She was nice. Talking to her, she would always have a smile on her face, laughing about something,” a neighbor said.

The last time they saw Miller and her husband was last Saturday — two days later she was found dead.

“It’s pretty shocking. We’ve known Kathleen a little bit over the last two or three years,” another neighbor said.

