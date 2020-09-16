Fearing more violence, NC town declares curfew after drive-by shootings leave 1 dead, 2 injured

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Shootings that left two people injured and another dead in a span of just 72 hours have prompted the mayor of a North Carolina town to impose a curfew.

Hertford, North Carolina, Mayor Earnell Brown sent out a message on Facebook Tuesday afternoon announcing the curfew, which will be in effect starting Tuesday.

According to the town proclamation declaring a state of emergency. the curfew will be in effect “until modified or rescinded.”

Under the curfew, those under 18 years old must be off the streets from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Adults must be off the streets from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The exceptions to the curfew include going to scheduled doctor’s appointments and employment.

“Visits to the store, gas stations and to pick-up prescriptions should be done during non-curfew hours,” Brown wrote in the post.

According to Brown’s post, one shooting was in Winfall and injured one person. The other two shootings were on King Street.

One of the three victims died from his injuries. One is in stable but critical condition, and the other is in critical condition.

Authorities believe the shootings were all drive-bys.

“This is very serious, and we offer our condolences and prayers to the victims and their families,” Brown said. “The shootings were drive-bys. It is presumed that the perpetrators were not Hertford residents, however given with the death of a innocent nine-year[-old] girl in Edenton, and the shooting this weekend of [a] one-year-old, in Virginia, I believe this is the correct action to take to protect Hertford citizens. I am also meeting with the Hertford Police Department and the Hertford Housing Authority to develop proactive strategies to keep our citizens safe.”

Hertford Police Chief Dennis Brown also sent out a message on social media Tuesday saying authorities are working “diligently” to solve the shootings, but have “received credible information that more violence may occur.”

He said residents on King Street, Stokes Street, Dobbs Street, and Market Street should stay inside as much as possible.

Police are increasing enforcement activities and working with other state and local departments in an effort to keep the community safe.

The chief also asked those with information to come forward and report anything they believe to be suspicious.

“This is not the time to keep secrets and protect violent individuals. Remember bullets have no names,” Brown wrote.

