Feb. 1, 1960: Greensboro sit-in sparks nationwide movement

The following is an Associated Press story from the 30th anniversary of the Greensboro sit-ins. Those who were involved on the historic day recall it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The four blacks who were denied service at an all-white Woolworth lunch counter 30 years ago were greeted by a black Woolworth vice president before sitting down to a breakfast of eggs, grits, bacon and coffee.

David Richmond, Franklin McCain, Jibreel Khazan and Joseph McNeil entered the store at 7:30 a.m. and, surrounded by dozens of reporters and onlookers, ordered from two women who had been working there on Feb. 1, 1960. Three of the men wore business suits. Khazan, formerly Ezell Blair Jr., wore a white robe with a headband around his dreadlocks.

They were greeted by Woolworth Vice President Aubrey Lewis, who noted that 30 years ago he, too, would have been denied service.

″I’m proud you had the courage to open the doors for a movement,″ Lewis said.

While the four waited for their meals, some onlookers began singing ″We Shall Overcome.″ Outside the store there was more singing directed by the NAACP and some bystanders carried placards saying, ″Feb. 1, 1960. It seems like only yesterday but it could be tomorrow″ and ″The only thing that’s worthwhile is change – Remembering Feb. 1, 1960.″

Back in 1960, public buildings in Greensboro had separate water fountains for whites and blacks. Theaters had separate entrances for blacks, who were forced to sit in balconies, away from whites. Blacks had to step to the rear on city buses.

When the four, all freshmen at North Carolina A&T State University, refused to leave the counter 30 years ago, their sit-in touched off protests in nine states and helped ignite the civil rights movement.

″We were scared,″ McCain recalled. ″I just wanted a Coke and a doughnut. That’s all I wanted.″

″We did get some encouragement on the first day and we got it from quarters you wouldn’t ordinarily expect it to come from,″ he said. ″There was a little old white lady of oh, 75 years of age, who came over and placed hands on our shoulders and said to us, ‘Boys, I’m so proud of you. The only thing I regret is that it didn’t happen 20 years earlier.’

″That was really a source of inspiration to us.″

Geneva Tisdale, a black working at Woolworth that day, said she never envisioned the scope of the events.

″I never thought they were serious,″ she said.

The other counter worker, Ima Edwards, agreed, saying, ″I just thought they came in to try something. I didn’t see it blossoming into this.″

Ms. Edwards, who is white, said that, in retrospect, the demonstrations were worthwhile.

″This is something that should be,″ she said. ″No race should be discriminated against where they can’t come in somewhere to eat.″

In his book, ″Civilities and Civil Rights,″ Duke University historian William Chafe said the Woolworth sit-ins helped ignite the civil rights movement.

″The long road that would lead from Greensboro to Selma to Black Power and beyond had found its starting point,″ he wrote. Selma was the site of an important 1965 march for black voting rights.

Chafe’s 1980 book was the subject of a panel discussion at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro on Wednesday night, the start of a five-day commemoration.

″People are coming in from everywhere,″ said Hal Sieber, a member of the organizing committee. ″Everybody’s all charged up and ready to go.″

Following today’s re-enactment, about 400 people marched from North Carolina A&T State University to the Woolworth store, where a plaque and footprints were dedicated and the name of that section of street was changed from Sycamore to February One Place.

Later in the day, organizers planned to unveil a sculpture marking the event at the university.

An awards banquet and a jazz concert featuring trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie also were scheduled.

Before going to Woolworths in 1960, the four agreed they would be courteous and would not miss any classes. They also agreed it would be a non-violent demonstration.

They targeted Woolworths because it was a national chain that allowed its lunch counters to be segregated only in the South.

The four were prepared to go to jail, but police allowed them to go back to school. That night, news about the sit-in spread quickly across the campus.

The next day, more than two dozen male and female students showed up at the lunch counter. They, too, were denied service.

On the third day, the demonstrations spread to the Kress five-and-dime down the street.

The sit-ins quickly became national news. Gov. Luther Hodges was not sympathetic, calling the sit-ins ″counterproductive″ and a threat to law and order.

Crowds began gathering outside the store to watch the students. Hecklers – including some members of the Ku Klux Klan – taunted them.

For several months, the owners of downtown Greensboro restaurants refused to change their whites-only policy, fearing integration would drive away white customers.

On July 25, 1960, Woolworth agreed to allow blacks at the lunch counter. Later accounts reported the chain lost about $200,000 in business during the sit-ins.