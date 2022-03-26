KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A new federal grant will equip North Carolina hospitals with the funds needed to train 50 specialized nurses.

These NC nurses, once trained, would become Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, also known as SANE nurses.

“There’s a huge lack of SANE nurses,” said Christina Price, a SANE nurse at UNC Lenoir Hospital. “In rural communities, we don’t have very many of them.”

Price is the only SANE nurse at the Kinston hospital.

She said she’s been overwhelmed with survivors of abuse coming in and needing assistance.

“I cannot be on call 24/7,” explained Price. “COVID has definitely been a struggle. We’ve seen an increase in both adults and children.”

On average, about 30 people per year come through the Emergency Department doors, asking her to help collect and secure evidence of their assault.

Price was thrilled to learn there will soon be another SANE nurse at her hospital, thanks to the new federal grant given to the North Carolina Department of Justice.

“Funding, training, the availabilities…it’s all a barrier as to why we don’t have good, established SANE program here and why the majority of hospitals don’t,” she said. “There’s a lack of resources in our community.”

SANE nurses are critical if a victim wants to report sexual abuse or assault.

These nurses conduct a specific kind of exam and send all their evidence and findings to the State Bureau of Investigations.

Price said she’s been able to help a few victims pursuing charges against their abuser.

“My evidence that I collected is the reason why we’re going to able to persecute the perpetrators. Without the evidence I collected, that a normal nurse wouldn’t have known to collect, this would never be going to court,” she explained. “The victim would never get justice.”

Price hopes that this new round of funding will encourage more victims to come forward and get help, knowing there are more people able to assist them.

“We’re going to make sure the community knows that we are a safe place to seek treatment. That we prioritize the need of those who have experienced sexual violence,” she added.

Duke University Hospital representatives told CBS 17 they will also receive another SANE nurse, thanks to the federal grant.

Officials said they are thrilled about the additional funds during a time of extraordinary need.

Per the state department of justice, WakeMed Hospital and Wake Med Raleigh AED will also receive SANE nurses.