Federal data paint more complete picture of nursing homes’ plight against COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly one in five North Carolina nursing homes responding to a government survey to assess the impact of COVID-19 on those facilities reported a recent shortage of nurses, according to new federal data.

The data released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was reviewed by CBS17.com and paints a more complete picture of what nursing homes — which have been hotbeds for outbreaks with older, more vulnerable residents living in relatively close proximity to each other — are facing during the pandemic.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says the number of nursing homes in North Carolina experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks has climbed to 96 — an increase of four from June 2. The next update is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to DHHS, there are a total 4,195 active cases at congregate living facilities in the state, with 3,505 of those coming at nursing homes — a total that jumped by 140 in the past three days. The state says 509 nursing home residents and two employees have died of COVID-19.

The federal dataset covers the roughly 15,000 nursing homes across the country, including the 428 in North Carolina with 379 of those providing at least some data for the week ending May 31.

According to the data, 67 of them — 18 percent — reported a shortage of nursing staff while 25 percent reported a shortage of aides.

The database also showed some shortages in supplies, with 29 percent of facilities saying they do not have a week’s worth of N95 masks and 10 percent saying they lack a week’s supply of gloves.

Also, 28 of the facilities said they don’t have any current supply of hand sanitizer and nine more said they didn’t have enough to last more than a week.

The vast majority of the nursing homes do have the ability to conduct COVID-19 tests in the facility, with only seven of the 379 saying they do not.

One major discrepancy: CMC only lists 1,465 cases and 322 deaths — differences of 2,040 cases and 187 deaths in the state count. That is likely due to the federal data dating only to early May while North Carolina’s data encompasses the entire pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the number of residents at nursing homes nationwide has dropped roughly 10 percent — by nearly 100,000 — in approximately the first five months of this year. Data specific to North Carolina and other states were not immediately available.