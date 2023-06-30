RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal judge has cleared the way for most of North Carolina’s new abortion law to go into effect this weekend.

A ruling Friday from U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles denied the request from Planned Parenthood and Dr. Beverly Gray, who sought a restraining order over parts of the law they say is confusing or contradictory.

The law that bans most abortions in the state after 12 weeks of pregnancy takes effect Saturday.

They asked for a restraining order to block enforcement of a requirement that all surgical abortions performed after the 12th week be done in a hospital, citing due process and equal protection concerns. The judge denied that request, saying that the provision does not go into effect until Oct. 1.

The judge’s ruling came a day after Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill that addressed some of the inconsistencies in the original abortion bill, which restricts abortions after 12 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s life. Current law restricts abortion after 20 weeks.

The judge did temporarily block one component of the law — a paperwork requirement that a doctor prescribing or dispensing the drugs used in a medication abortion must document in the woman’s medical chart the existence of an intrauterine pregnancy.

That provision is blocked for 14 days.