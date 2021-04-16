Federal judge rejects challenge against NC casino plans

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A federal judge says the tribe that runs both of North Carolina’s casinos is out of luck in its legal challenge against a competitor vying to build a third gambling facility in the state.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg rejected a legal challenge Friday by the North Carolina-based Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians over a planned casino near the state’s southern line.

The new casino is being built by the Catawba Indian Nation of South Carolina and will offer Las Vegas-style gaming at a planned resort in Kings Mountain.

Friday’s decision is the latest in a years-long casino turf war between the two tribes.

The Catawba Indian Tribe announced last month that they are fast-tracking the Catawba Two Kings Casino project in Kings Mountain, and plan on opening a 500-slot machine temporary facility at the site on July 1.

The temporary facility, which the tribe said would be made using modular structures, is considered a “pre-launch” facility while construction continues at the site, located off Interstate-85 and Dixon School Road, Chief Bill Harris revealed.

WJZY contributed to this report