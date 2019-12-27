Federal judge temporarily blocks NC’s voter ID law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A federal judge has put a temporary hold on North Carolina’s voter ID law, according to the NC NAACP.

The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina issued the notice on Thursday that says voters will not have to present a photo ID in the March primaries.

“I speak today in honor of Mother Rosanell Eaton, who defiantly and proudly led a tireless fight based on her belief that the right to vote is a fundamental and inalienable American right,” said Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the NC NAACP.

The North Carolina Republican Party released a statement following the injunction:

“Unfortunately, this preliminary injunction is yet another example of judges legislating from the bench. This action, if it is allowed to stand, will invalidate the votes of millions of North Carolinians who voted overwhelmingly to implement voter ID and strengthen the integrity of N.C. elections. The NCGOP calls on the Attorney General to appeal this decision and defend the voters of North Carolina.” – NCGOP Communications Director Jeff Hauser

House Speaker Tim Moore (R) also responded to the court’s decision:

“This last-minute attempt by an activist federal judge to overturn the will of North Carolina voters must be immediately appealed by the Governor’s Board of Elections. “To issue an injunction against one of the nation’s most lenient voter ID laws – which 34 states already have – without providing an opinion is an outrageous affront to due process, the rights of North Carolina voters, and the rule of law.” – House Speaker Tim Moore

Late Thursday night, the North Carolina Board of Elections informed a printing company in Pennsylvania to stop printing a 12-page informational pamphlet regarding the need for photo ID at the polls.

That pamphlet would have gone to 4.7 million households in North Carolina.

The Board had already sent a one-sheet explainer to voters about a month ago.

The judge’s move comes as the NC NAACP is suing over the voter ID law – saying it was passed with discriminatory intent and will have a discriminatory impact on African-American and Latinx voters.

The judge granted the plaintiff’s request for an injunction – halting the requirement for photo ID to vote.

A full trial is expected before the November general election.

Voters approved the constitutional amendment during the November 2018 elections.

