Federal mass vaccination site to open in Greensboro, will be able to vaccinate 3,000 people a day

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A new mass vaccination site in North Carolina will be able to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day under a partnership with the state and the federal government, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday.

The mass vaccination site will open at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro on March 10 and run for eight weeks.

The FEMA-supported COVID-19 community vaccination center will operate seven days a week with the capacity to provide up to 3,000 people a day.

“This federally supported vaccine center will help North Carolina get more shots in arms and assist us in reaching more underserved communities,” said Cooper.

The vaccination site will have drive-thru service in the parking lot and walk-in service in the space that used to be a Dillard’s department store.

The vaccination site will serve as a hub and support other vaccination centers in nearby counties, a press release said.

The Greensboro site is one of two new sites the federal government announced Friday, the other will be in Illinois.

“Selection of both of these sites is based on the CDC/FEMA framework developed to target those most vulnerable,” said Andy Slavitt, White House senior advisor for COVID-19 response.

The White House also pointed out the area has a higher concentration of marginalized and underserved communities.

Federal and state officials said the doses used will be in addition to what the state receives in its weekly allocation of doses.