RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina men will serve prison time for their role in a fake billing scheme that bilked a Raleigh roofing company out of nearly $2 million.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Robert Andrew Helms of Indian Trail and William Russell Davis on Monday were both sentenced to a year and a day in prison along with three years of supervised release.

A third man — George William Garven of Clemson, South Carolina — received four years in prison. They also must pay a total of more than $1.8 million to the company in restitution.

Court records indicate the company, Baker Roofing Company, hired Garven in 2011 as the vice president and general manager of its branch office in Charlotte.

Helms and Davis partnered three years later to do subcontracting work for the company through Davis’ business, R&K Davis Holdings.

Prosecutors said Garven obligated Baker Roofing to pay R&K by producing fake invoices and subcontracts, with the money being funneled into bank accounts belonging to Helms and Davis and then being disbursed to Garven in gift cards, checks and other forms.

Garven also ordered Helms and Davis to use the money to pay contractors to work on Garven’s residential properties, prosecutors said, adding that he paid Helms and Davis about $140,000 apiece in cash.