Feds: Asheville man pleads guilty to getting girlfriend to buy gun

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A federal prosecutor in North Carolina said a man who was prohibited from buying a gun because of a prior conviction has pleaded guilty to getting his girlfriend to buy one for him.

Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer said in a news release that 31-year-old Travis Shaqwann Fair of Asheville went to a gun dealer in June 2019 and discussed buying a cheap gun with a store worker.

Stetzer said 29-year-old Kourtney Nichelle Shivers went to the same store to buy the gun for Fair. On Wednesday, Fair pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.

He faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing.