WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Georgia man who pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and methamphetamine into eastern North Carolina was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Demetrice “Peanut” Parker, 47, of Waycross, Georgia, received his 207-month sentence Thursday for illegal possession of a gun and for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute 500 grams more of a substance containing methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine and 100 grams or more of heroin; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors say the conspiracy was responsible for the distribution of more than 37 kilograms (81.6 pounds) of meth and 300 grams of heroin from Georgia to North Carolina between 2018 and 2021.

Prosecutors said Parker was in the back seat of a car during a March 2019 traffic stop in Fayetteville, and police found a bag in the back seat that had 200 grams of heroin, more than 100 grams of meth, 60 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine along with a loaded, stolen 9mm handgun.

Detectives in Duplin County made a controlled purchase of 171 grams of meth from Parker that October, and found Parker was a source of supply for a man who was later sentenced to 288 months in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy.

Then, later that month, Parker was stopped by Robeson County deputies who found 1.2 kilograms of meth, 41 grams of cocaine, 139 grams of heroin and a loaded .38 caliber handgun.