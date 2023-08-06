RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal officials are bringing more resources to the Triangle to help fight crime and hold criminals accountable.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley Jr. tells CBS 17 his office is adding eight new federal prosecutors. They’ll focus on violent crime and domestic terrorism, organized crime, hate crime and white collar crime.

Easley went to the U.S. Department of Justice to ask for more resources and says both local, state and federal law enforcement’s success in fighting crime paved the way for the new positions.

“The results of our efforts give us the ability to go to Washington and justify new positions,” Easley said.

Easley said he swore in two of the new prosecutors last week and hopes to hire three more by the end of August.