NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man convicted of selling heroin and methamphetamine from a hotel room will spend 15 years in prison, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that Michael Hall, 34, of Duplin County, was sentenced following his convictions on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Hall was convicted of:

— Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.

— Distribution of 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.

— Possession with intent to distribution of a quantity of heroin.

— Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to evidence presented in court and other documents from prosecutors, an unidentified person working under the direction of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office purchased about two ounces of meth from Hall at his house in June 2019. That location was chosen, prosecutors said, because Hall was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous state felony conviction.

Onslow County sheriff’s detectives and ATF officers said they received a tip in July of that year that Hall was selling drugs from an Onslow County hotel room, stopping someone leaving the hotel room and finding 13 grams of meth and a firearm on him.

Authorities said they searched the room and found a small amount of heroin, digital scales and a stolen gun.

An investigation found Hall was involved in the distribution of more than five kilograms of meth from July 2018 through July 2019.