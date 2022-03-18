NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspended immigration attorney from Wilmington who pleaded guilty to impersonating another lawyer will spent a year and a day in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan sentenced Roydera Hackworth, 63, to a sentence of 12 months and one day along with two years of supervised release following her guilty plea in September 2021.

Hackworth was suspended by the North Carolina State Bar in 2012, two years before the Board of Immigration Appeals suspended her from practicing in immigration matters before several federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security and other immigration services.

According to court documents, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services records from 2019 showed Hackworth violated the suspensions by continuing to practice, prepare and submit paperwork certifying her status as an attorney or accredited representative for petitioners and other people applying for immigration benefits.

Documents and interviews with those clients found Hackworth impersonated another attorney, even submitting documents she signed — under penalty of perjury — saying she was the other lawyer.

Prosecutors said a review found Hackworth represented between six and 24 clients who didn’t know she filed their paperwork under the other attorney’s name.