RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than $1.2 million are slated to come to North Carolina to address lead in drinking water at schools and child care facilities.

The Biden Administration on Monday announced it would distribute $58 million to states to decrease the amount of lead water at schools and child care facilities.

“While there’s no safe level of lead, we are making a concerted effort to ensure that states have the funding and the backing of U.S. EPA to invest in improvements in their drinking water systems and their schools and our child care centers to eliminate the threat of lead,” Bruno Pigott, EPA principal deputy assistant administrator for water, told CBS 17.

Earlier this year, the state received a C-grade for its efforts to get lead out of water at schools. The score, released by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group and Environment America, was better than the F grade the group gave the state in 2019.

The report called the state’s test and fix policies “relatively weak” for both public K-12 schools and child care centers.

The CDC reports lead can slow down growth in and development in children. Their data shows it can also lead to damage of the brain and nervous system.

New funding is being made available through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act. While dollars were previously available to test and monitor for lead, an expanded version of the program now increases funding and allows it to be used to remove sources of lead.

“We feel it’s important to ensure that we sample to know whether there’s a lead issue but also we’re here to commit to ensuring there’s funding to remove those sources of lead if they’re discovered in schools and child care facilities,” Pigott said.

The money can be used to removal, installation, and replacement of internal plumbing, lead pipes or lead connectors, faucets, water fountains, water filler stations, point-of-use devices, and other lead-free apparatus related to drinking water.

A new North Carolina rule, effective April 1, 2023, allowed the use of $150 million from the American Rescue Plan to test for lead in water, lead in paint and asbestos in schools. Earlier this year, state health leaders said they were working with the Department of Public Instruction and RTI International, a local non-profit research group, for the “Clean Classrooms for Carolina Kids.” Through their work, every drinking fountain, kitchen sink and classroom wall in 3,100 North Carolina schools will be tested for health hazards.