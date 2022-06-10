WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Washington residents are facing several drug charges after undercover drug purchases and a search warrant led to their arrest Friday.

Kenneth Earl Pritchard, 37, and Jada Boomer, 27, were arrested and held at the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Pritchard is charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession, trafficking in cocaine by transportation, possession with intent to sell and deliver ecstasy (MDMA) a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school

Pritchard is also charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing and selling a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pritchard was released from custody after posting a $100,000 secured bond.

He has prior convictions for second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to the sheriff’s office.

Boomer was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Pritchard

Jada Boomer

Boomer was confined under a $3,000 secured bond