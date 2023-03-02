HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who has been arrested more than a dozen times in the last six years is being charged in a high-speed chase and crash, according to the High Point Police Department.

At around 1:03 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer saw a vehicle traveling in excess of 100 mph down Eastchester Drive near Bridges Drive.

Romar T. Hood (HPPD)

Police say that the suspect vehicle crashed on the 1500 block of Westchester Drive before the officer could catch up. When the officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, Romar T. Hood, 29, tried to run away.

Hood was taken into custody and to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious but are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators say that there was a passenger in the vehicle that was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are not being charged at this time. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officers at the scene say they found a pistol and 1.5 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Hood has since been released from the hospital and is being charged with the following:

Possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI

Possession Schedule VI

Resist, delay or obstruct a public officer

Speed to elude arrest

Reckless driving

Speeding 15 mph more than the speed limit

Driving while license suspended or revoked

Improper lane change, failure to maintain lane control

Seat belt violation

Failure to stop at a stoplight

Carrying a concealed gun

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Hood was given no bond and remains in custody in Guilford County.

Hood has been arrested and charged more than 14 times since 2017 and has an extensive criminal history, according to High Point police. He had been charged with speeding to elude arrest four times prior to Wednesday.

Other prior charges include:

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Several assault-related charges

Several drug charges

A portion of Westchester Drive was closed for around nine hours while crews worked to repair a broken power pole.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.