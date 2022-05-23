ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was arrested Saturday at the Elizabeth City’s annual Potato Festival on charges connected to a recent shooting.
Police tell WAVY-TV that Nikari Nysheem Sylvester was taken into custody on Saturday night at the Potato Festival in Elizabeth City. He was wanted on several charges in connection to a February shooting.
He is facing the following charges:
- one (1) count of possession of a firearm by felon
- one (1) count of resisting delaying and obstruction of justice
- one (1) count of possession of marijuana
- two (2) counts of discharge weapon into occupied property
Sylvester was transported to Albemarle District Jail where he is currently being held under a $501,000 secured bond.
He is set to appear in court on May 23.