Matthew Brown in a photo from North Carolina Department of Corrections.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina authorities are on the lookout for a felon who escaped from a state prison in Caldwell County in the western part of the state.

Matthew Neil Brown, 37, was serving a 19-month sentence for felony possession of stolen goods and drug possession following a conviction in nearby Iredell County, according to North Carolina Department of Correction records.

Brown was set for release in February 2024, North Carolina Department of Corrections officials said in a news release.

The escape happened Tuesday at Caldwell Correctional Center, a minimum-security prison facility in Lenoir. Officials did not say how Brown escaped.

Brown is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has black hair, green eyes and a beard, the news release said.

Prison officials said anyone with information about Brown’s location should call 911 or Caldwell Correctional Center at 828-726-2509.