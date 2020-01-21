FEMA, NC announce $2.9 million reimbursement for Bald Head Island beach restoration

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – FEMA and the State of North Carolina have announced a $2.9 million reimbursement for Bald Head Island.
The funds will go toward the replacement of beach sand lost due to Hurricane Florence.
Officials say Bald Head Island will replenish its beach with more than 215,000 cubic yards of sand.
As part of the reimbursement plan, FEMA reimburses at least 75 percent of eligible costs with the remaining amount covered by the state.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.
