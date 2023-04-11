ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina duo out on bond following a home drug raid bust were found in a motel last week with more drugs — and are now facing new charges, Bladen County deputies said Tuesday.

Bronson Mark Brisson, 24, and Summer Danielle Howd, 25, both of Elizabethtown, were initially arrested after a gun, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash were found in their home in December, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

They were each charged with possession firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking heroin (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, deputies said.

Howd was later released on a $350,000 bond and Brisson was released on a $461,000 bond.

But, on Thursday, a raid was conducted at the Deluxe Inn at 3510 Capuano Street in Lumberton.

“Pursuant to the search warrant, amounts of fentanyl, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia were located,” the news release said.

Howd was re-arrested on the charges stemming from the December raid and was transported to the Bladen County Jail, where she was held under a $350,000 bond.

Brisson was arrested by Lumberton police and was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed at the Robeson County Jail where he was held under a $5,000 bond.