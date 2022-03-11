HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested a man Thursday after they seized multiple drugs and guns in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office Drug Task Force and SWAT members served a search warrant at a house in the 400 block of Stoney Mountain Road.

Deputies said the search warrant was issued by the drug task force concerning the sell and distribution of controlled substances by Casey Jonas Martin.

Once officials said served the search warrant, Martin and another person were found inside the house.

Martin is facing several charges and a bond over $2 million.

During the search of the home, deputies seized the following:

51.1 grams of suspected fentanyl

29.0 grams of methadone

3.04 grams of methamphetamine

7.6 grams of hydrocodone

11.6 grams of marijuana

3 dosage units of xanax

2 9mm handguns

$3,898.65

Deputies arrested and charged Martin, 56, of Hendersonville, with two counts of trafficking in opiates, trafficking in opiates, two counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling to sell/distribute a controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.

Martin is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $2,259,600 bond.

Deputies also took Maria Hawkins Long, 40 of Hendersonville, into custody at the house, officials said. She was arrested due to active warrants for failure to appear for probation violation, misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked.

Long’s bond was set at $7,000.