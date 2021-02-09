Few approve of state, federal COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, Elon Poll shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The frustration of trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine is felt by most North Carolinians.

So much so that a new Elon University Poll shows only 37 percent of people approve of the state’s rollout, with the federal government even worse at just 30 percent.

Jason Husser, associate professor of political science and director of the Elon University Poll, said many see the vaccine as a way back to normal.

“‘I want to see my grandchildren again’ or ‘I want to be able to visit with family members,’ but I can’t really do that and feel comfortable until I’m able to get a vaccine so that’s what’s being reflected in the disapproval of the government process,” said Husser.

While the state is focused on health care workers and those 65 and older, what’s worrisome is that only 32 percent of those polled age 18 to 24 plan to get vaccinated.

And 54 percent of those 65 and older plan to get the vaccine.

But overall reluctance has improved since last October.

“I expected lots of people would move from the ‘not sure’ or ‘don’t know’ category to the ‘yes’ category, they just needed more time to learn about the side effects, maybe have a friend or relative or a doctor of their get the vaccine and so we’re seeing that movement,” said Husser.

However most of the people who were a solid “no” remain that way.

While approval of the rollout is dismal, there is overwhelming satisfaction for those who have managed to get the shot.

“Most of them report the experience of getting the vaccine was pretty easy, 26 percent said ‘very easy,’ 25 percent ‘somewhat easy,’ zero percent said it was a very difficult process. So for most people, when they’re able to get an appointment they’re happy with the results,” Husser said.