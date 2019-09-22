Fiery crash between 2 tractor-trailers closes part of I-77 in NC

ELKIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery crash between two tractor-trailers closed lanes on a key interstate in North Carolina for hours on Sunday.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Surry County near N.C. 268, which is near the Virginia line, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reported.

The crash happened in the Elkin area and several fire departments were sent to the scene.

There was no word about injuries. Smoke from the intense fire could be seen from miles.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but it appeared that both vehicles were on fire in the median.

Officials said the wreck happened around 4:45 p.m. and the highway is not set to reopen until about 7:30 p.m.

