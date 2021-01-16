GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police responded to a reported shooting inside the Greenville Mall Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting was a result of an altercation between two men. Witnesses say one man punched the other.

During the fight, the man who got punched grabbed his gun in his waistband. The gun went off and a round hit the floor. Both men then fled the scene.

There are no injuries reported.

Officers were working Saturday night to obtain security video inside the mall.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Police at 252-329-4315 or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777.