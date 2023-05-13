WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight over a dog led to gunfire, an injury and an arrest on Friday evening, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At about 7 p.m., police responded to a report of a gunshot fired on the 2900 block of North Patterson Avenue. At the scene, police learned the victims were in the 1200 block of the same street.

The victims told offers that a projectile hit their vehicle’s rear right window while it was parked near the 2900 block, causing broken glass to injure a 23-year-old man inside. Forsyth County EMS examined the victim, who decided to go to a hospital with his family.

Police said a 51-year-old man may have been arguing with the suspect, 18-year-old Deshaun Christian Capers, over what the man thought was a stray dog.

Capers was arrested after he was found in the backyard of a home on the 2900 block of North Patterson Avenue.

Officers searched the suspect’s home and seized a stolen AR-15 rifle, ammunition, spent shell casings and marijuana, according to police.

Capers was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in city limits, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting injury and possession of a stolen firearm. He received a $35,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336)728-3904. Tips can be submitted by text to (335) 276-1717, but text tips cannot be made anonymously. Tips can also be submitted online on the City of Winston-Salem website.