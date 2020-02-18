Fights break out in NC courtroom during sentencing of man charged with 2 murders

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Fights broke out in a Forsyth County courtroom during the sentencing of Tyrone Gladden.

He faced a judge for the final time on Monday as families of Devette Campbell and Gary Craig Jr. listened to the horrible details of how they were killed and dismembered in 2017.

Forsyth Count Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. tells FOX8 emotions were running high. The families of both victims and Gladden’s family were there, so they expected things to be tense.

He says he has never seen anything like this in one of their courtrooms.

“It’s a very tragic situation, though. I’m sorry they had to experience that, to lose a loved one like that,” Kimbrough said. “And the [Campbell] brother who was upset…he became emotionally involved when he heard the details. His emotions took the best of him.”

He says that’s when family members jumped up and tried to make contact with Gladden.

“You had three families in there. It was a very volatile situation,” Kimbrough said.

“When we have certain cases and when we know emotions may run high, we always have extra precautions to protect everyone,” said Captain Stacy Shepherd, a deputy in charge of courtroom security.

They cleared out the courtroom until everyone was calm.

Then Gladden received a life sentence, ending the almost three-year journey for all families involved.

“It was a somber atmosphere. [Gladden’s] brother stood up and apologized to the family,” Kimbrough said. “It was emotional to see him and the pain he felt for the family, that his brother had caused by inflicting it on the victims.”

A Taser was used to help keep the peace, but no one was injured.

Three family members were all cited and released for disorderly conduct.

FOX8 is told the judge did not want to charge them with contempt of court, understanding the extreme emotions everyone was feeling.

