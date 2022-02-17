Final report in deadly Davidson County plane crash could take months, investigators will be on scene for days

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are investigating what made a plane crash onto Interstate 85 during rush hour on Wednesday.

Crews were on the way to the scene Thursday morning to begin the early stages of the investigation process. They’ll need to document things such as ground strikes, marks, talking to air controllers and just gathering as much information as possible.





Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

The pilot, 43-year-old Raymond John Ackley, was leaving the Davidson County Airport shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, heading to South Carolina. His plane only got a few hundred feet from where he took off when it fell to the ground and hit a tractor-trailer.

Troopers speculated it may have been a mechanical failure that caused the plane to fall, but no official determination has been confirmed at this time.

Ackley was killed and the truck driver was taken to a local hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that in the case of most airplane crashes, it can take more than one year to get a final report.

Meanwhile, the on-scene investigation is likely to take a few days.

CBS 17 edited this article for its web copy.