RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The final vote on a sweeping bill that will ban abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy while creating new exceptions is being cast by the North Carolina Senate.

Lawmakers in the state House passed Senate Bill 20 is a 71-46 vote Wednesday night. If the legislation makes it through a Senate vote on Thursday afternoon, it could be on the governor’s desk by the end of the day.

CBS 17 is at the state legislative building with team coverage as the vote takes place.

Joseph Holloway/CBS 17

It was a packed house in the gallery of the Senate as supporters and opponents of the bill waited in anticipation.

There were a few outbursts during the session, followed by Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger warning people to stay quiet or they would clear the gallery.

Members of the North Carolina Values Coalition are calling this a great day for the state.

“We’re very excited about the possibility of moving NC to be a state that protects life instead of a destination for abortion,” said Tami Fitzgerald with the NC Values Coalition.

Meanwhile, the ACLU of North Carolina is calling it a tragic one. CBS 17 asked the ACLU if the group would consider filing a lawsuit if the bill becomes law.

“We never say if we’re going to file a lawsuit or not. I have not had a chance to read all 46 pages of the bill with a close enough eye to know what the lawsuit might be but I’m sure the litigators are getting ready,” Elizabeth Barber, policy counsel with the ACLU of North Carolina, said.

Both groups say today is not the end of this fight and they say they’ll continue conversations with lawmakers to push legislation for both sides of this argument.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.