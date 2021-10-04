Find out how to register to vote for upcoming November elections in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — September 28 was National Voter Registration Day. North Carolina has several municipal elections coming up. You still have time to register to vote if you are not already set.
Below are resources to check your voter registration status and learn more about your local elections.
Sept. 10, 2021: Civilian voter registration deadline for municipal elections on Oct. 5, 2021.
Oct. 8, 2021: Civilian voter registration deadline for municipal elections on Nov. 2, 2021.
The regular deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is 25 days before an election.
The 2021 election on Tuesday, Nov. 2 will include a number of elections held for towns and cities across the state.
Click here to see if you’re registered to vote.
There are several elections postponed until 2022. For more information on postponed elections click here.
Once you’ve determined you’re someone who can register to vote, there are two primary methods available to apply for voter registration in North Carolina:
- Online or in person at the DMV.
- Use N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) services. Existing DMV customers may submit a voter registration application online. Learn more at Complete Your Registration Online Through the DMV.
- Select the option to register to vote while applying for a vehicle license or ID.
- Note: Certain agencies, including the DMV, are required to offer voter registration services. For more information, visit the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) page.
- By mail.
- Fill out the English N.C. Voter Registration Application (fillable PDF) or the Spanish N.C. Voter Registration Application (fillable PDF) and submit it by mail. Learn more at Complete Your Registration by Mail.
- Note: The federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows certain voters an expedited means to register and vote by mail-in ballot. Find more information at Military and Overseas Voting.
===
Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol
Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV