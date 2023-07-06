FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire officials in Randolph County responded to a possible gas explosion on Thursday night at a church.

Around 8 p.m., the East Side Fire Department joined firefighters with the Franklinville Fire Department and responded to what they believe was a gas explosion at the Franklinville United Methodist Church on West Main Street.

No injuries have been reported.

Westside Fire and Rescue workers and the Ash-Rand Rescue Squad and EMS, Inc. are also on the scene.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.